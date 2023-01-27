Massachusetts has reached a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic by surpassing two million cases in the state.

The Department of Public Health reported 5,797 cases in the last week, pushing the total number of confirmed cases over the two million threshold.

This comes as the FDA moves forward with a strategy to make COVID-19 vaccinations like a yearly flu shot.

FDA advisors backed the plan to simplify the vaccination schedule at a meeting Thursday. They are still weighing whether some people with weekend immune systems may need two doses per year.

Three companies including Cambridge-based Moderna are in the early stages of testing a vaccine that works against COVID-19 and the flu.

