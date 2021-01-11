Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island surpasses 100,000

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rhode Island has surpassed 100,000 according to state Department of Health data released Monday.

There were nearly 3,000 new cases and 31 more virus-related deaths in the state over the past three days, the department said, and there have now been 1,947 fatalities. The agency does not update its data on the weekend.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The latest seven-day average positivity rate in Rhode Island is 7.08%. State health departments are calculating positivity rate differently across the country, but for Rhode Island the AP calculates the rate by dividing new cases by test encounters using data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island has risen over the past two weeks from almost 733 on Dec. 27 to more than 791 on Sunday, according to the project.

The state has now administered more than 30,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccine, according to Monday’s statement.

