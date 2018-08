PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed a shark sighting Thursday afternoon off Race Point Beach in Provincetown.

A shark can be seen on video attacking a seal in the water about 1:45 p.m.

The water has been closed to swimmers.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

