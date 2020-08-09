Confirmed shark sightings close 3 Truro beaches to swimming

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Truro beaches were closed to swimming on Sunday afternoon due to shark sightings.

Head of the Meadow and Coast Guard beaches were ordered closed just after 12:30 p.m. for approximately one hour, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Ballston beach was also ordered closed to swimmers from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. after a shark sighting.

