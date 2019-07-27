Confirmed white shark sighting in Cape Cod Bay

CAPE COD (WHDH) – A white shark was spotted in Cape Cod Bay, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The confirmed sighting occurred around 1:30 p.m.

A boater shared a photo of the shark ‘cruising on the surface.’

The shark is an estimated 9-10 ft.

No additional information was immediately available.

