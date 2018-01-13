Confusing pregnancy announcement goes viral, “Who put the bun in the oven?”

(WHDH) — A confusing pregnancy announcement has gone viral.

The daughter-in-law shared the exciting moment her mother-in-law discovered she was going to be a grandmother on Youtube.

The daughter-in-law and her husband put a hot dog bun in the oven. When her mother-in-law saw the bun, she asked, “Who put the bun in the oven? Who put it in the oven?”

After a of couple moments, she turned to her son and asked, “Did you put the bun in the oven?… Are ya’ll pregnant?”

The grandmother-to-be got over 11,000 views on Youtube.

