Confusion pervades Logan Airport after Trump announces travel ban on Europeans coming to U.S.

BOSTON (WHDH) - After President Donald Trump announced he is sharply restricting passenger travel from 26 European nations to the U.S., passengers at Logan Airport said they are confused about what this means for their trips abroad.

The Department of Homeland Security sent out some additional information following the president’s announcement that explains that the ban does not apply to legal, permanent residents or immediate family members of U.S. citizens.

It also does not apply to travelers coming from the United Kingdom.

Passengers said they only had a few minutes to make a decision without all of the information as the president addressed the nation Wednesday night.

Some got off their flights or even chose to skip them altogether rather than risk getting stuck.

“Waiting in the lounge, we heard the announcement that all flights from Europe are banned for the next 30 days,” traveler Sam Coplon said. “It’s fortunate we weren’t in the air.”

Tim Gould said he and his family were in the gate when they heard the news and they decided it just was not worth the risk.

Other passengers said they were left in the lurch by officials who knew just as little as they did.

“It was so new that it was on TV and there wasn’t actually any reports on it yet so they’re like ‘alright this is your last chance, get off the plane or you’re stuck on the plane,” Rob Lumbra who was just traveling to London said.

“We are evaluating what the announcement of travel restrictions from Europe means for Boston Logan International Airport. We are working closely with our federal and airline partners to understand the implications and we will share more information as it becomes available,” Massachusetts Port Authority officials said in a statement.

