BUTEMBO, Congo (AP) — There is growing alarm about the Ebola virus outbreak in eastern Congo, with a record number of cases being reported for a single day.

Congo’s health ministry says 27 cases were confirmed on Monday, the highest number since the outbreak was declared in August.

The spike in cases has been attributed to a series of attacks on health centers in eastern Congo, where many residents have deep mistrust of authorities.

Security concerns have kept international aid organizations from carrying out their activities in the communities hardest hit by the deadly Ebola disease.

Health experts warn that too many people sick with Ebola are not reaching treatment centers in time where they can be isolated from others.

There have been more than 1,400 confirmed and probable cases, including 957 deaths.

