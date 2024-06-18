BOSTON (WHDH) - Words of congratulation poured in from near and far after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks to win their 18th NBA championship Monday night.

Among messages, President Joe Biden reposted a Celtics post on X celebrating the title.

“Congrats Celtics, the 2023-2024 NBA Champions and now the all-time NBA leader with 18 titles,” the president said. “A true legacy of excellence.”

Former Red Sox star and World Series champion Pedro Martinez shared his own message on X.

“The unselfishness and humbleness of this team is an example for anyone that plays any sport!” he said. “So proud of you Celtics.”

“Congrats to everyone from top to bottom!” he continued.

Martinez specifically congratulated Al Horford, who won his first NBA title in his 17th year in the league.

Tom Brady, fresh off his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, was succinct in his reaction.

“Another one in Boston,” he said.

“Congrats, Celtics!” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “That’s how you finish the job.”

While local sports icons and leaders celebrated, longtime Celtics rival and retired LA Lakers star Magic Johnson shared a different perspective in a series of posts on X Monday night.

“I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now,” Johnson said.

Johnson went on to praise Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens for his work to build Boston’s winning roster. Johnson congratulated Jaylen Brown for winning the 2024 Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP and credited coach Joe Mazzulla for improving in his role in the 2023-2024 season.

“The Playoffs are a game of matchups, and the Celtics were too much of a challenge for the Mavs with all their depth,” Johnson said. “Their strengths outweighed the Mavs[‘] strengths and it’s the reason why they are Champions!”

