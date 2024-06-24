WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Congress is considering new legislation that would require women to register for the draft.

The proposal passed the Senate Armed Services Committee but has not yet made its way to the full Senate or the House for consideration.

It comes as the Pentagon faces military recruitment challenges.

A top Republican leader says he strongly opposes the changes, since it’s unlikely the draft would be reinstated.

The U.S. Military has not activated a draft in more than 50 years.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)