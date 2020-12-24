Congress looks to raise stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000

The House of Representatives is looking to pass a bill that would more than triple the initial amount of coronavirus stimulus money for individuals.

After President Donald Trump threatened to veto the coronavirus relief package, House Democrats are proposing an amendment to increase checks from $600 to $2,000.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will try to pass the amendment by unanimous consent — which means only one member needs to oppose the measure to block the bill.

