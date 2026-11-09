Congress is reconvening in a changed Washington, with Trump doubling down on his political threats despite the landmark GOP losses.

President Donald Trump, in his first major interview since his party lost control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections, said he thinks his administration was too aggressive on deportations and that he thinks he can work with Democrats in the new Congress on some kind of immigration deal.

Trump and his Department of Justice are taking a combative stance toward Democrats, signaling intense conflict to come as lawmakers prepare aggressive investigations into the executive branch next year. Trump set the tone, declaring on social media that investigative requests already made by Democrats are “extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable.”

Here’s the Latest:

G7 ministers to press Rubio on Ukraine and Iran

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies began two days of talks in Paris on Monday as they grapple with multiple unresolved global crises amid questions about how Trump will approach foreign policy after his Republican Party’s heavy losses in the midterm elections.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to face questions about whether the administration will shift its positions on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran conflict, energy security and artificial intelligence at the meetings between top diplomats from the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on Monday and Tuesday.

It is Rubio’s first overseas trip since Republicans lost control of Congress, partly because of the Iran war and other deeply unpopular policies. The talks also come amid major protests across Europe.

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US missing in action at UN climate summit after another disastrous year

The United States — the world’s second-largest polluter after China — is again absent as world leaders, delegates and climate activists opened annual talks on curbing the global warming causing deadly heat waves in Europe and disasters such as the devastating floods in Nepal.

This U.N. Conference of the Parties, or COP31 — comes as the war in Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, hiking global prices of gasoline, oil and products made with them, such as fertilizers and pesticides. The disruption has pushed governments to rethink energy policies and increased investment in renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

“The climate crisis is now a global health crisis of pandemic proportions,” U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said on Monday. “At this COP, nations face a choice: electric or shock. Rewire the global economy for the electric age. Or accept ongoing fossil fuel cost pain for families, firms and governments.”

Van Hollen mulls Senate leadership run

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is considering a challenge to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schume r, according to a person familiar with his thinking, and he is open to a run.

The senator has received an outpouring of calls and is in listening mode, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss Van Hollen’s thoughts on the race.

Schumer is expected to have enough votes to win the closed-ballot election after leading his party to record wins in the election and taking the Senate majority, despite a difficult map for Democrats. But some senators and progressive groups have said there is a need for generational change as the party moves forward.

Secret Service tells journalists at White House to head inside

Some reporters remained outside doing television live hits, but the rest of the White House press corps was told to head into the briefing room just after 10 a.m. on Monday.

A Secret Service spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the situation. Agents did not appear to have their weapons drawn, which would have indicated officers’ reaction to a possibly imminent threat.

A video posted to social media around the same time by a reporter appeared to show a vehicle driving into a sign or post on the north end of Lafayette Square, north of the White House. The video showed the driver getting into a physical altercation with U.S. Secret Service officers and National Guard troops after getting out of the car.

Smoke appeared to rise from the car, which had come to rest on the sidewalk.

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