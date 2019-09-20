Congressman Joe Kennedy III sets sights on Senate seat

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Congressman Joseph Kennedy III attended a church service in Framingham Friday night less than 24 hours before he is due to make a big announcement.

Sources close to the representative said he is ready to run and will announce his candidacy for Senate alongside his family at a breakfast in East Boston Saturday morning.

Kennedy took a moment the night before to talk about why he is jumping in the race.

“I’ve got strong beliefs about the challenges our Commonwealth confronts, our country confronts,” he said. “I want to take that case to the voters and I think regardless of what happens, forcing our country to try to do better and be bolder and be stronger, I think that’s a good thing.”

The congressman will be taking on incumbent Senator Edward Markey who welcomed the newcomer to the campaign trail at an event in Lawrence Thursday night.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)