Congressman McGovern: Mueller report ‘does not in any way exonerate’ President Trump

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General William Barr made special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s 2016 election interference available to the public on Thursday, prompting many to speak out about the heavily-redacted findings, including Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern.

“It shows members of the Trump team have lied. They misled investigators,” the 2nd congressional district Democrat told 7’s Sharman Sacchetti. “This doesn’t in any way exonerate the president or his team from collusion with the Russians.”

Mueller’s report revealed that President Trump had tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Mueller also said in his report that he could not conclusively determine that Trump had committed criminal obstruction of justice.

“The report says they haven’t found the evidence but that they couldn’t make a conclusion,” McGovern added.

