Congressman Richard Neal facing primary challenger Tahirah Amatul-Wadud

BOSTON (WHDH) - Longtime Bay State Congressman Richard Neal is facing a primary challenger from Tahirah Amatul-Wadud.

Neal, 69, of Springfield, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1988, and is the Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

On his campaign website, Neal says he’s spent his career in Congress being “an advocate of fairness and simplification of the U.S. tax code, supporter of policies that increase the national savings rate, fought relentlessly to protect Social Security and Medicare from privatization, promoted Financial Aid Seminars for college bound students and families, been instrumental in economic development initiatives throughout the district, and much more.”

“Congressman Neal has spent his career dedicated to serving others, motivated by the experiences of people he has met along the way and his own personal story,” his website reads. “Throughout his district and across the nation, he is known as a champion of the middle class, an advocate for fairness and a voice of reason.”

Amatul-Wadud, a Springfield-based lawyer and small business owner, serves as volunteer commissioner for the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women and is a member of the Family Advisory Council of Boston Children’s Hospital.

On her campaign website, Amatul-Wadud said she is “prioritizing aggressive job growth and development throughout the District.”

“She will vigorously promote a plan to combat climate change, advance a strong universal public education policy, and create opportunities for reliable and affordable high speed Internet access for every resident,” her site reads. “Tahirah is passionate about Interfaith outreach in an effort to increase religious literacy in the nation and diminish divisive rhetoric. Tahirah was invited to the White House convening titled ‘Celebrating and Protecting America’s Tradition of Religious Pluralism’ where the community program ‘Know Your Neighbor’ was launched. She serves as legal counsel for religious congregations in Massachusetts and New York to protect the religious freedom rights of all citizens.”

