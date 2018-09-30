Congressman Seth Moulton: Kavanaugh too untrustworthy for Supreme Court

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Congressman Seth Moulton spoke about Brett Kavanaugh at a town hall in Tewksbury on Sunday.

Moulton said he and many others feel they cannot trust Judge Kavanaugh.

“At the very, very least, we deserve a Supreme Court justice that we can trust, and I’m not sure we have that right now,” Moulton said. “It certainly doesn’t seem like it to me, and from what I hear from thousands and thousands of constituents of Americans across the country, they don’t think they can trust Judge Kavanaugh, and so that’s a real problem. ”

Moulton also says he hopes Kavanaugh will cooperate in the FBI investigation.

