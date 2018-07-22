Congressman Seth Moulton: Trump’s meeting with Putin “raises an awful lot of questions”

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton offered his opinion on President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki while also answering questions about his own potential candidacy Sunday morning.

Moulton (D) appeared on CNN’s State of the Union saying he is “embarrassed” regarding the secretive nature of President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t know of a time in American history when an American commander in chief has gone into a one on one meeting with an adversary and refused to tell us about it. Refused to even tell his own intelligence chiefs about what he discussed,” Moulton said to host Jake Tapper who asked if he believed the president was a “Russian asset.”

Moulton, along with many other Democrats and several Republicans feel that Trump’s unwillingness to talk about his discussions with Putin raises concerns about possible Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Amid the initial backlash, Trump came to his own defense tweeting, “”The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media,”

The Trump administration denies any collusion with Russia.

Regarding the 2018 midterm elections, Moulton emphasized the party needed new Democratic leaders however, he said he has no plans to challenge Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Related: Massachusetts delegation blasts Trump meeting with Putin

Putin says he wanted Trump to win in 2016, didn’t interfere

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)