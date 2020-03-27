Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tests negative for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said she has tested negative for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms several days ago.

Pressley is recovering from the flu and will continue to work remotely for the time being, she said in a statement Friday.

She said she is touched by the outpouring of support she’s received since she underwent testing.

“As an asthmatic and as someone who had been in contact with a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19, it was determined that I fell into a high risk category. I am relieved to report that I have tested negative for COVID-19,” her statement said.

Pressley also thanked staff at Massachusetts General Hospital for treating her and dozens more who also experienced coronavirus-like symptoms.

