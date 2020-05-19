Congresswoman Pressley pushes back against Baker’s plan, says Mass. ‘isn’t ready to reopen’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is pushing back against Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-phase reopening plan, saying in a series of tweets that Massachusetts “isn’t ready to reopen” due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Massachusetts isn’t ready to reopen. Policy decisions that offer a false choice between public health and economic recovery will hurt our communities,” Pressley said. “I urge Governor Baker to re-evaluate his timeline and invest in the supports needed to keep our families safe.”

On Monday, Baker announced that construction sites, manufacturing businesses, and places of worship can immediately reopen under Phase 1 of Massachusetts’ four-phased plan to a “New Normal.” Hospitals and community health centers have also been permitted to immediately resume providing high priority preventative care, pediatric care, and treatment for high-risk patients.

“Yesterday’s announcement left us with more questions than answers and I have been on the phone with families worried about childcare, faith leaders concerned it is not safe to gather, and small businesses worried about their workers’ health and access to PPE,” Pressley added.

On May 25, as part of Phase 1, which has been dubbed “Start,” some lab and office spaces, hair salons, and barber shops, pet grooming businesses, car washes, and retail stores that offer remote fulfillment or curbside pickup can begin to reopen, Baker said. Beaches, parks, drive-in theaters, and athletic fields and courts will also be permitted to reopen.

Each phase will last a minimum of three weeks and could last longer before moving to the next phase, depending upon what public health data trends indicate, according to Baker.

