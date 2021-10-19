MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been ordered detained on $100,000 bail in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a 14-year-old girl in Haddam in July.

Thomas Cretella, 27, was arraigned Monday in Middletown Superior Court on charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, after having turned himself in to police earlier in the day. A judge reduced his bail from $250,000 to $100,000.

State police said Cretella was driving an SUV that struck and killed the girl, identified by her family and friends as Gianna Vincelett. She and a friend were riding bicycles on Route 81 at about 10:30 p.m. on July 29 when the SUV hit her. Both Cretella and Vincelett lived in the Higganum section of Haddam.

According to an arrest warrant, Cretella told police he consumed alcohol and heroin that night and did not remember driving home or getting into an accident. Cretella overdosed on heroin early the next morning and was treated at a hospital, authorities said.

Messages seeking comment were left Tuesday for Cretella’s lawyer, J. Christopher Llinas.

Cretella remained detained Tuesday, according to the Department of Correction.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)