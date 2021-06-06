HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — A 65-year-old Connecticut man was killed when his motorcycle hit a bear, police said.

Thomas Kovalik, of Plymouth, was driving a 1995 Harley-Davidson on Route 222 in Harwinton when he crashed into a bear at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut state police said.

Kovalik was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the road, police said. He was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, where he was pronounced dead.

