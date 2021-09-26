NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Willimantic man was expected to face criminal charges after a car he was driving launched off a stone wall and flew through the air, crashing into the second floor of a multifamily home where someone was sleeping.

The crash occurred early Saturday in Norwich, police said. No serious injuries resulted from the incident even though the SUV came to rest a few feet from a bed and sprayed debris throughout the room, they told The Day. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Thirty-year-old Walter Lassiter was being held on a warrant for a separate arrest for driving under the influence, police said.

According to police, they received a call early Saturday about an SUV ramming other cars in the parking lot of the Modelo Bar and Grill and then driving away. Six vehicles and two utility poles were damaged near the bar.

Police found Lassiter at the home where the SUV finally crashed. An image posted online showed the SUV hanging out of the house’s second floor, wrapped in power lines and with its back end resting on top of a pickup truck that was parked next to the house.

Lassiter was taken to a hospital and released, police said. A message was left Sunday with Norwich police seeking information on whether Lassiter had retained an attorney.

