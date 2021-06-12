NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — State police were searching for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate-95 that killed a 19-year-old man early Saturday.

Ricardo Enrique Figueroa-Garcia of New Haven was killed after his motorcycle was struck from behind and he was thrown onto I-95 northbound in New Haven at about 12:20 a.m., according to state police.

Police said the operator of a 1991 Acura Integra with New Jersey plates continued north after hitting the motorcycle, then stopped in the shoulder. The driver abandoned the car.

State police were asking for assistance identifying the operator of the Acura.

