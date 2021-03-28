Conn. residents await details as vaccine access expands

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents are expected to receive more information about where and when they can get COVID-19 vaccinations as the state prepares for its biggest expansion yet this week.

Gov. Ned Lamont was expected provide details Monday on the expansion that makes vaccinations open to all adults beginning Thursday.

The plan has received some criticism and raised questions about how adults with high-risk medical conditions will be prioritized when the expansion is based on age only. State officials have said the age-based approach will streamline the rollout.

State Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said previously the state is planning “dedicated clinics” for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are considered more at risk, the New Haven Register reported.

“We’re working in collaboration to identify the width of the at-risk groups and how we’ll prioritize them,” Kathy Silard, president and CEO of Stamford Health, told the newspaper.

The state expects to receive an increase of first doses to 200,000 per week.

“With 200,000 doses coming in a week you can do the math and kind of understand quickly that we’ll be in a position in a relatively short period of time, probably before the end of April, where everyone in the state who wants to get a vaccine will have the ability to get one,” Geballe told the newspaper.

Thursday’s expanded eligibility also makes the vaccine available to minors, though only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for people younger than 18.

President Joe Biden has ordered that all states, U.S. territories and tribal nations to make the vaccine available to all adults by May 1.

