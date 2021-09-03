WOODBURY, Conn. (WHDH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper died after his cruiser was swept away in floodwaters early Thursday morning in Woodbury.

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the department, called for help around 3:30 a.m. as sweeping floodwaters from Pomperaug River flooded a roadway, according to state police.

Search and rescue teams found Mohl dead hours later in the waters of the river.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that I report that the State Police today lost a good man who dedicated more than a quarter century to protecting the citizens of Connecticut,” Col. Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Conn. State Police, said in a statement. “Sgt. Mohl was committed to helping others, to keeping public safety his priority and to always assisting his fellow Troopers.”

Mohl graduated from the State Police Training Academy in June 1995.

He was assigned to Troop A in Southbury and transferred to Troop L in Litchfield after being promoted to sergeant in May 2000.

Mohl also served as sergeant at Troop B in North Canaan, Troop G in Bridgeport, and Troop H in Hartford before returning to Troop L in 2008.

He is the 25th Conn. state trooper to die in the line of duty.

