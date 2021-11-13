MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A teenage boy has been arrested on murder, sexual assault and strangulation charges in connection with the killing of a 13-year-old girl found dead in the basement of a Manchester apartment building in June.

The 14-year-old boy was being detained at the juvenile detention center in Hartford after being arrested Friday, police said. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Zaniya Wright, a seventh grader, was found dead on June 18 after having been reported missing the night before. The chief medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide by compression of the neck.

Police did not say what led them to arrest the teenage boy.

Zaniya loved fashion and gymnastics, and she had looked forward to becoming a cheerleader, according to an obituary prepared by her family.

