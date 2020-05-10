Conn. to discuss where schools stand amid reopen planning

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Members of an advisory group on easing Connecticut’s coronavirus shutdowns are weighing what to do about schools, and the state is calling for volunteers to help organizations that work with older adults and people with intellectual disabilities.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in Connecticut:

WHAT’S NEXT FOR SCHOOLS?

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Sunday that the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group will hold a meeting Monday on the state education system and its ability to reopen.

Connecticut’s public schools closed March 17.

Late last month, Lamont, a Democrat, announced plans to begin gradually lifting restrictions on businesses and activities.

Connecticut officials on Friday released detailed protocols on how restaurants, retail stores, hair salons and other businesses can reopen beginning May 20. Lamont has stressed that they don’t have to reopen if they don’t feel prepared.

As of Sunday, Connecticut has reported over 2,900 deaths from the COVID-19 virus, with over 1,200 people currently hospitalized statewide.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

More than 5,000 medical personnel and 1,600 other people have volunteered to help Connecticut weather the virus crisis, lending a hand in settings from hospitals to food banks to homeless shelters.

The volunteers have been “a tremendous help,” the Democratic governor said in a news release, and the state is now expanding its recruitment effort.

Officials are looking for people willing to pitch in at nonprofit groups that help older adults and people with intellectual disabilities and behavioral health problems.

The details are at ct.gov/coronavirus.

