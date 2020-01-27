Connecticut allows non-binary gender option on licenses

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering a non-binary gender designation on state drivers’ licenses.

Three gender options are available for state-issued license and identification cards — male, female, and non-binary, denoted by the letter X — Gov. Ned Lamont said in a release Monday.

“We have a responsibility as a state government to be inclusive across our customer experiences,” Lamont said. “This option on license applications tells all Connecticut residents that we are welcoming and that we are open for business.”

Under this updated gender designation policy, residents will have the ability to update existing licenses and ID cards at license partner locations such as AAA, starting on Monday, and at state DMV offices, starting Tuesday.

Connecticut becomes one of 12 states that allow non-binary gender identification on drivers’ licenses, according to Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera.

The move was one of the department’s top priorities when Guerrera and Commissioner Sibongile Magubane were appointed, he said.

The department also warned people that a Connecticut ID gender designation may not be acknowledged in other states.

