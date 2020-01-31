(WHDH) — A 6-year-old Connecticut boy’s mission to find the perfect Shirley Temple drink has made him a social media star.

Leo Kelly, who goes by the Shirley Temple King, tries the drink at every restaurant he goes to and then posts a review to an Instagram account monitored by his parents.

When enjoying the beverages, he looks for the right amount of cherries, cherry flavor and bubbles.

Leo’s honest feedback has prompted about 165,000 accounts to follow him as of Friday morning.

