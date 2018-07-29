Connecticut carjacker drives away with 2 boys in the backseat

BRIDGEPORT, CONN. (WHDH) - Two Connecticut boys are safe after an accused car thief tried to drive off with them in the back seat Thursday.

The incident was caught on camera in Bridgeport and police say the 10-year-old jumped out of the car to alert his father as the suspect started driving away. Both took off down the street after the car and the 5-year-old still left inside.

The child was dropped off safely.

The suspect was arrested just a short time later.

He is reportedly being held on $100,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)