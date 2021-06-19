NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The Native American tribe that owns Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun casino is suing its insurance carrier over what it says was the denial of claims for millions of dollars in losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Day in New London reports that the lawsuit filed Friday by the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority is similar to one the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, owner of the Foxwoods Resort Casino, brought against the same insurer in February.

The insurer Factory Mutual Insurance Co., based in Johnston, Rhode Island, said in a court filing in Mashantucket case the that losses caused by viruses and contamination are specifically excluded from the casino’s policy.

Factory Mutual is seeking to have the Mashantucket tribe’s lawsuit dismissed. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Aug. 2. A message seeking comment on the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority’s lawsuit was left with Factory Mutual.

The Mashantuckets say in their lawsuit that more than $76 million in losses caused by pandemic-related closures at Foxwoods and other properties they own, including a spa, museum and golf course, should be covered under its “all risk” policy with Factory Mutual.

The Mohegan authority, in its lawsuit, claimed its pandemic-related losses were in the millions of dollars.

