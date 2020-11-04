Connecticut Democrats complete sweep of US House races

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — All five incumbent U.S. representatives won reelection in Connecticut, completing a sweep for Democrats in a state that has not sent a Republican to Congress in over a decade.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro has won re-election for a 16th term. DeLauro has represented the 3rd District since 1991 and is the longest-serving member of Connecticut’s congressional delegation.

She fended off an aggressive challenge by political newcomer Margaret Streicker, a Republican real estate executive from Milford. For the first time in years, DeLauro ran a TV ad of her own, touting her record working on behalf of families in her district.

Also victorious were incumbent U.S. Reps. John Larson, Jim Himes, Joe Courtney and Jahana Hayes.

