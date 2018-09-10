Connecticut flags to fly at half-staff for 9/11 anniversary

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. and state flags in Connecticut have been directed to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday in remembrance of the Sept. 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven also will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights on Monday and Tuesday evenings in recognition of the anniversary. Beacons that can project light nearly six miles into the night sky will be lit both nights.

There are 161 victims with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Malloy said the anniversary is a day to “renew our commitment to the freedoms, strength, and moral integrity that make our country great.”

