Connecticut gas station adopts new mask policy following string of robberies

Following a string of armed robberies, one gas station in Connecticut is amending its mask policy.

Customers are being asked to briefly unmask before entering the business. This way they can be identified by the store’s clerk.

The state’s mandate has allowed a few robbers to successfully hide behind their masks before entering the store. Three recent robbers could not be detected since everyone nowadays is wearing a mask.

“We’re going through the pandemic and it is what it is that we have to wear the masks. But for people to take advantage and to rob and steal, it’s not right,” gas station manager Issa Issa said.

The policy is being put in place at night to help clerks feel more secure after three frightening encounters with armed masked suspects.

“Just so we can see every face that comes into our store on camera, we ask that they slowly remove their mask and then put it on before they come back in the store,” Issa said.

The newly policy is also meant to deter would-be robbers and help identify those who might attempt to hold up the store.

After three suspects held up the store at gunpoint, the manager is calling for more support from law enforcement officials.

“We would love a bigger police presence in the area, especially since the crimes have taken place three times at this store,” Issa said.

