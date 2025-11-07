EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont filed the necessary paperwork on Friday to seek a third term in 2026.

The Democrat, who has been asked by reporters for months about whether he will run again, said a formal announcement will likely be made next week.

“Yeah, Susan and I are ready to go,” he said during an event about affordable housing, referring to Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. “I didn’t want you to have to ask me any longer.”

Lamont’s candidate registration form was filed Friday afternoon with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

Lamont, 71, a wealthy former cable entrepreneur, has developed a reputation as a fiscal moderate, signing a major tax cut and paying down unfunded state pension liabilities. He has also supported access to abortion through safe harbor laws and greater protections for immigrants.

One of two Democratic governors who attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Lamont has carefully chosen which issues to criticize the Republican on. That tactic has prompted complaints from more liberal Democrats in Connecticut, who have also criticized his budgeting approach as too conservative.

No Connecticut governor has served three consecutive terms in modern times. Former Republican Gov. John G. Rowland was elected to a third consecutive term in November 2022 but he resigned in 2004 amid a corruption scandal.

