Connecticut governor eases restrictions on houses of worship

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday he is easing pandemic restrictions on religious services, allowing houses of worship to now have up to 100 people inside, or 25% capacity, whichever is less.

Outdoor worship services will now be limited to up to 150 people, so long as everyone maintains proper social distancing.

All religious gatherings had previously been limited to 50 people under the governor’s earlier orders.

“We wanted to come up with some protocols that we think keep the congregation safe and allow you to worship in an appropriate way,” said the Democrat during a news conference on the state Capitol steps, joined by members of the faith community.

Some leaders said they plan or have already taken steps to keep worshipers 6 feet (2 meters) apart, limit physical contact and prevent further spread of the virus by replacing choirs with soloists to reduce the chance of airborne infections. Many said they still plan to continue streaming their services online for older church members.

Kelcy G.L. Steele, pastor of the Varick Memorial AME Zion Church in New Haven and a member of a committee of religious leaders advising Lamont on reopening houses of worship, said his congregation plans to continue to meet virtually.

“I want to see these numbers come down a lot more before we open our doors,” he said. “Let us make it perfectly clear that these guidelines will not eradicate the virus. It will just lessen the chance for someone to contract it.”

Meanwhile, the Bridgeport and Norwich Roman Catholic dioceses announced plans to resume services that had been canceled because of the pandemic. The Diocese of Bridgeport announced Friday that indoor weekday Masses, funerals and weddings will be held again beginning Monday. Bishop Frank Caggiano also said weekend services will resume June 13 and 14.

Caggiano said coronavirus precautions will be in place, including requirements for keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart and wearing masks.

In the Diocese of Norwich, weekday Masses are set to resume June 8 with similar social distancing requirements. Bishop Michael Cote said weekend Masses continue to be suspended until further notice.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, or death.

