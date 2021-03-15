STAMFORD, Conn. (WHDH) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont visited a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Stamford Sunday for immigrants and undocumented residents ages 55 and up.

Lamont was joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Congressman Jim Himes, Mayor David Martin and other local leaders at the clinic, where the goal is to help the immigrant community gain access to the vaccine.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure everybody gets vaccinated,” Lamont said. “Focused on testing and now vaccinations for all communities, including undocumented community.”

The non-profit organization Building One Community teamed up with the community health center, the City of Stamford and other local groups for the clinic.

A total of 350 doses were given out.

