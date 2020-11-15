Connecticut hospitals restricting visitors in response to pandemic

Bridgeport Hospital is joining others across Connecticut in reinstating visitor restrictions because of coronavirus pandemic.

The restrictions, which took effect Saturday, prohibit visitors, with possible exceptions for pediatric patients, maternity patients, those at the end of life and others.

Other hospitals with similar restrictions include Yale New Haven Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bridgeport’s other major hospital, St. Vincent’s Medical Center, is still allowing visitors, though it has tighter guidelines than it did before the pandemic.

