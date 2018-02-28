Connecticut looks to plan for possible legal sports betting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some top state lawmakers say they want Connecticut to be prepared for an expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling on legalized sports betting.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) said Wednesday that if the nation’s highest court allows more states to offer sports betting, “Connecticut should be ready to go from both a regulatory and operational standpoint.”

New Jersey is challenging the 1992 law forbidding all but Nevada and three other states from authorizing gambling on college and professional sports. The Supreme Court is expected to rule in June.

While Connecticut lawmakers passed legislation last year requiring the Department of Consumer Protection to craft regulations, Aresimowicz says the agency needs more information.

Lawmakers are holding a hearing Thursday on sports betting. Representatives from professional basketball and baseball are scheduled to testify.

