Connecticut man accused of killing his estranged wife is dead, lawyer says

FARMINGTON, Conn. – A Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday and has now died, according to his attorney.

Fotis Dulos was found when officers went to his house in Farmington because he was late for a bond hearing in the murder case. He was being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie.

Dulos and his wife, Jennifer Dulos, were going through bitter divorce and child custody proceedings when she vanished months ago. He has denied any role in the disappearance of his wife, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped their five children off at their New Canaan school in May. The children, who ranged in age from 8 to 13 when their mother vanished, have been staying with their maternal grandmother in New York City.

Officers and emergency medical responders converged on Dulos’ stately home in the wealthy Hartford suburb around noon Tuesday, and confusion ensued because Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, and others initially said that he was dead. Pattis later said he was told his client had a pulse and was being taken to a hospital.

Dulos, 52, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges. He had posted a $6 million bond and was under house arrest.

In filings in the divorce case, Jennifer Dulos said she was worried for her safety and that of the couple’s children.

Police allege Fotis Dulos lay in wait at Jennifer Dulos’ home in New Canaan for her to return after dropping the children off. Authorities say Fotis Dulos attacked the woman in her garage, leaving behind a bloody crime scene, and drove off with her body, which has not been found.

Officials say surveillance video cameras recorded Fotis Dulos disposing of items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood in Hartford.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Police said they helped Fotis Dulos try to cover up the killing, including by creating bogus alibis.

