BOSTON (WHDH) - A Connecticut man was arrested following an investigation of a street takeover that happened in October.

David Antonio Moran, also known as David Moran-Chavez, 19, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on burning a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of fireworks, disturbing the peace, and conspiracy.

The street takeover occurred at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Tremont Street around 2:30 a.m. on October 5.

Officers responded to the vehicle takeover and found a crowd of more than 100 individuals who immediately began attacking police cruisers by throwing fireworks, cones, poles, and other objects, according to police.

Moran will appear in a Connecticut court where he will be charged as a fugitive from justice.

