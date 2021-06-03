BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Crosby Jr., 25, of Harwinton, was scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate in Bridgeport on Thursday afternoon, according to the Connecticut U.S. attorney’s office.

Authorities did not immediately release the charges or details of the allegations against Crosby. It was not immediately clear if Crosby has a lawyer who could respond to the accusations.

Federal prosecutors said Crosby’s arrest was related to a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Another Connecticut man, Patrick McCaughey III, of Ridgefield, was charged in the attack on the Capitol. McCaughey was seen on video pinning an officer into a doorway, but his public defender said other people were pushing McCaughey and other parts of the video show him trying to help the officer.

