Connecticut man gets prison for federal tax evasion of close to $500,000

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to prison for failing to pay nearly $500,000 in federal income taxes.

Federal prosecutors in Connecticut say 49-year-old Ira Malkin was sentenced to six months in prison Thursday. H pleaded guilty in February to tax evasion.

Court records show the Hamden man worked at Good Copy Printing Center Inc. in New Haven, and the company underreported his income on W-2 forms filed with the IRS between 2003 and 2012.

Investigators say Malkin underreported more than $1.5 million in income, and failed to pay $484,581 in federal income taxes.

He still owes the IRS more than $700,000 in interest and penalties.

Malkin is free on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to report to prison Oct. 11.