FRANKLIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut truck driver who was hauling a large dumpster died after his construction vehicle snagged some low-hanging cables and pulled down two utility poles, authorities said Saturday.

Both poles snapped, and a transformer on one of them fell on top of the vehicle’s cab, Connecticut State Police said in a statement.

Gary Pizzo, 61, of Norwich, who was the only person in the truck, was pronounced dead at William W. Backus Hospital.

The crash occurred Friday morning in Franklin, a small eastern Connecticut town of less than 2,000 people.

The incident is under investigation.

