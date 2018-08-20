Connecticut man on trial for murder in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Connecticut man was acting in self-defense when a man was shot to death in Bangor, Maine, in April 2017.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, of New Haven, Connecticut, is charged with murder in the death of a New Orleans man, Terrance Durel Sr., who was shot outside a home that Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged girlfriend.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Assistant Attorney Donald Macomber told jurors Monday that Bethea didn’t summon help but instead shaved his dreadlocks, ditched the gun and fled the state.

Defense attorney Hunter Tzovarras said Bethea was defending himself and his girlfriend. He said Bethea fled because he panicked.

Last week, Bethea rejected a deal calling for him to plead guilty to manslaughter. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

