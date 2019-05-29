Connecticut man pleaded guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who fled on foot after crashing the stolen pickup truck he was driving, killing a 22-year-old woman in another vehicle, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Hartford Courant reports that 25-year-old Joseph Barreto, of Hartford, pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges stemming from the February 2018 crash that took the life of Reny Alfonzo-Jimeno.

Police say Barreto had used cocaine and been drinking the night of the crash in Hartford. He’d stolen the pickup a short time earlier in New Britain.

Police say he was driving 54 mph and ran a red light.

Under the plea agreement, he faces 10 years in prison and 10 years of parole at sentencing scheduled for July 23.

