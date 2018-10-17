Connecticut man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting student

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who beat and sexually assaulted a college student while on probation for previous crimes faces 20 years in prison.

The Connecticut Post reports that 23-year-old Tysaaun Anderson pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the 22-year-old victim had just gotten off a city bus and head headphones on in February 2017 when Anderson knocked her to the ground with a blow to the head. He then dragged the victim to a driveway where the assault took place.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket that required facial reconstructive surgery.

Anderson was identified as the assailant from DNA and surveillance video.

Police say he had been out of prison a couple of weeks and was still on probation.

Formal sentencing is Jan. 11.

___

