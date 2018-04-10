Connecticut man reportedly robbed bank to impress Taylor Swift

ANSONIA, CT. (WHDH) — A Connecticut man who reportedly robbed a bank in the hopes of impressing Taylor Swift is facing larceny charges, police said.

Bruce Rowley, 26, of Chapel Street in Derby, was arrested April 5 on charges of second-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny in connection with a robbery at the Webster Bank on Division Street on April 4, Ansonia police said in a post on their Facebook page.

When Rhode Island state police attempted to pull Rowley over on Interstate 95, he fled, leading them on a chase into Connecticut, where state troopers were forced to use spike strips to flatten the tires on his Jeep. Rowley was eventually placed under arrest.

According to TMZ, Rowley confessed to robbing the bank and said he drove to Swift’s house and threw some of the money he stole over her fence in the hopes of winning her over. The police are trying to determine whether he actually went to her house, according to the website.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

