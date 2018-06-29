Connecticut man sentenced to 55 years for killing of parents

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison in the fatal shootings of his mother and father.

Kyle Navin told a judge in Superior Court that he had no statement to make before his sentencing because he didn’t want to be a “show pony for the media.”

Navin pleaded guilty in April to two counts of murder just before his trial was set to begin in the slayings of Jeffrey and Jeannette Navin, of Easton, who went missing on Aug. 4, 2015.

The couple was found dead more than two months later in a wooded area of Weston. Both had been fatally shot with a .40-caliber handgun.

Court documents indicated they were upset about their son’s behavior and drug use, and planned to sell the garbage company they operated and cut him out of their wills.

Judge Robert Devlin Jr. called Kyle Navin’s actions “disgraceful and disgusting,” pointing out that since 1986 there have been only 113 cases in the United States of someone accused of killing their mother.

“This idea of a killing by a child of his parents is exceedingly rare, it cuts against the fundamentals of our human condition, you don’t kill the people who gave life to you,” the judge said. “One can only imagine the horror of Jeannette Navin when her son pulled a gun on her and shot her as she sat next to him.”

Devlin asked Nevin if he had anything to say before being sentenced. The defendant replied, “Not publicly your honor.”

The judge then sentenced Navin to 55 years for each killing. The sentences will run concurrently.

The state did not pursue a charge of murder with special circumstances, which could have led to a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Navin will not be eligible for parole or early release.

Navin’s girlfriend, Jennifer Valiante, has pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution and is facing an eight-year sentence when she returns to court on Aug. 1.

Prosecutors had planned to present text messages exchanged between Navin and Valiante as evidence at the trial. One of them, from Navin, talked about his plan to “wipe out the virus and get the money for life.”

