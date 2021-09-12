HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than 70 members of the Connecticut National Guard are heading to Poland as part of ongoing U.S. military preparedness exercises with European allies.

A send-off ceremony was held Sunday at the state armory in Hartford for the Danbury-based 142nd Area Support Medical Co., which will be supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve over the next year by providing medical care.

“This has been an incredibly busy two years for the 142nd and I cannot overstate the complexity of preparing for a deployment while facing the virus, combating it, and supporting their communities,” Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, said in a statement.

Atlantic Resolve has rotated U.S. troops across more than a dozen countries in Europe since 2014 in efforts to increase readiness and coordination with NATO and European allies, according to the military. Approximately 7,000 American troops are deployed in the effort at any given time, officials say.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the National Guard has been provided key support in the state during the coronavirus pandemic and thanked the troops heading to Poland for their dedication and professionalism.

